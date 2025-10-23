Mumbai: Husband Kills Wife in Antop Hill After Argument Over Suspecting Her Character; Arrested

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute in Pratiksha Nagar, Antop Hill. The deceased has been identified as Chandadevi Yadav (27).

According to police, the accused, Ramsingar Yadav, suspected his wife’s character, which often led to frequent quarrels between the couple. During one such argument, the fight turned violent, and in a fit of rage, Ramsingar allegedly assaulted Chandadevi brutally.

When Chandadevi fell unconscious, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following the incident, officers from Wadala TT Police Station registered a case of murder and arrested Ramsingar Yadav. Police said the accused confessed during interrogation that he killed his wife over suspicion of infidelity.