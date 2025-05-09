Mumbai: Indian Navy Issues 'Shoot to Kill' Warning Near Sensitive Zones; Fishermen Advised Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

In the wake of escalating India-Pakistan tensions, a crucial meeting was held between the Indian Navy and fishermen in Mumbai. During the meeting, fishermen were strictly advised to avoid fishing near naval and other sensitive areas. The Navy also issued a stern warning that any unauthorised entry into restricted zones could lead to 'shoot to kill' action. To enhance surveillance and ensure security, authorities plan to conduct a comprehensive survey of fishing boats. Data collection will be facilitated through a dedicated mobile application.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that Pakistan has seized several boats belonging to Gujarati fishermen. While the fishermen have reportedly been released, the boats have not been returned. The Indian Navy has raised concerns that Pakistan could potentially misuse these vessels in a manner similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. In response, the Navy has issued a heightened alert across coastal areas in Mumbai and the suburbs.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting to Review Security Situation Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also convened a high-level security review meeting today (May 9) to assess the state's preparedness and possibly implement new security measures in light of the Indo-Pak conflict.

#BREAKING Amid rising India-Pak tensions, the Indian Navy held an important meeting with fishermen in Mumbai. Fishermen were advised not to fish in sensitive Navy areas. The Navy also announced plans to survey fishing boats in Mumbai, collecting data through an app pic.twitter.com/gq87RQwZBf — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

India has delivered a strong military response following Pakistan's failed missile strike attempts on May 8 late evening. Under Operation Sindoor, India launched precision strikes, severely damaging Pakistani military infrastructure. The Indian Air Defence system successfully repelled drone and missile attacks from Pakistan on 15 Indian cities along the border late Thursday night.

As tensions escalate, alerts have been issued nationwide. The Indian Navy has reiterated its security advisory, especially for coastal areas including Mumbai.