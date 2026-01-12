Mumbai: Indian Navy Staffer Duped of Rs 90,811 in Cyber Fraud Using Fake APK App

Cyber fraudsters have once again used a new modus operandi to cheat an employee of the Indian Navy. A 27-year-old staffer posted at the Naval Dockyard in Colaba was duped of ₹90,811 after cyber criminals sent him a fake APK mobile application, leading to unauthorised transactions from his bank account. The victim has lodged an FIR at the Colaba police station, following which an investigation has been initiated.

According to Colaba police, the incident occurred on the evening of January 10, 2026, around 5 pm, when the victim received a WhatsApp message on his mobile phone containing a file named IndusInd Credit Card APK. As the victim holds an actual IndusInd Bank credit card, he assumed the file was related to the bank and downloaded it.

Soon after installing the file, the victim began receiving transaction alerts for two different credit cards. An amount of ₹80,999 was debited in the name of Reliance Retail Limited from one card, while ₹9,812 was spent through One MobiKwik Systems using the second card.

Realising that he had been cheated, the victim immediately contacted the 1930 cybercrime helpline and registered an online complaint. Shortly thereafter, he received a call from another mobile number, where the caller introduced himself as a bank manager and demanded an additional ₹2,499 on the pretext of disabling the annual credit card fee. However, the victim remained alert this time and did not make any further payment.

The victim informed the police that the unknown accused gained control of his mobile phone through the fake application and misused his credit cards. He has lodged a complaint against the holders of both mobile numbers involved in the fraud.

Colaba police have registered a case and, with the assistance of the cyber cell, have begun efforts to trace the accused and scrutinise the financial transactions.