Mumbai Intensifies Road Washing Efforts to Combat Pollution, CM to be Present at the Cleanliness Drive on 31st

Mumbai: In a bid to combat growing dust and pollution, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) has ramped up its road-washing initiative. To expedite the process, each ward will receive an additional 10 water tankers. Currently, the MMC possesses 35 tankers of its own and 100 provided by contractors. With the new additions, the total number of tankers will rise to 350. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed the increase in tankers.

Using these tankers, 1,000 kilometers of roads will be washed daily, covering half of the city's 2,000 kilometers of roads. All major roads exceeding 60 feet in width and busy pathways across 24 administrative wards are being prioritized for cleaning and washing.

Mega Cleaning Drive:

On December 31st, a mega cleaning drive will be launched at 10 locations across Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The initiative will kick off at the Gateway of India and involve 1,000 sanitation workers. This city-wide cleanliness drive will be replicated across the state.



Recently, the High Court concluded that seven major ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai significantly contribute to the city's dust and pollution problems. Metro rail projects were cited as the biggest offenders.