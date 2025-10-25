Mumbai: KEM Hospital Doctors Protest Over Satara Woman Doctor’s Suicide, Demand Enforcement of POSH Act

KEM Hospital doctors and staff launched a protest against the sexual assault and suicide of a woman doctor of Paltan district hospital in Satara. Doctors at Mumbai's civic hospital want justice and quick action in the case. They warned that if the demands are not met, then they will escalate our protest

Doctor Samya said, the POSH Act should be implemented strictly everywhere, and due to deficiencies, this implementation is not happening.

"The POSH Act has already been implemented by law in 2013... We want this act to be implemented strictly everywhere, and due to deficiencies, this implementation is not happening; that is why this matter has reached this point," said KEM hospital doctor Samya.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On doctors of KEM Hospital holding the protest over the Satara woman doctor's death, first year resident, Dr Samya says, "The POSH Act has already been implemented by law in 2013... We want this act to be implemented strictly everywhere, and due to… pic.twitter.com/zTwLSgxVDo — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

"We want action to be taken in this matter as quickly as possible so that justice is delivered quickly... Currently, we are protesting to spread awareness; all our OPD and emergency services are working. However, if our demands are not met, then we will escalate our protest."

Also Read | Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Prashant Bankar, Son of Victim's Landlord, Arrested.

Meanwhile, Satara police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the accused in the doctor suicide case, while the main accused, suspended PSI Gopal Badane, continues to remain absconding.

The woman doctor in Phaltan taluka of Satara district in Maharashtra died by suicide with a suicide note in her palm, accusing Phaltan sub-inspector Gopal Banade of repeatedly raping and sexually exploiting her, and alleging that her landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, harassed and tortured her.