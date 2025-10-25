Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Prashant Bankar, Son of Victim's Landlord, Arrested

Maharashtra Police arrested one of the two accused, Prashant Bankar, a son of the deceased's landlord, in the 29-year-old woman doctor suicide case, which occurred in Phaltan taluka of the Satara district. The accused will be produced at the Satara court today, said Satara SP Tushar Doshi.

Another accused in the case, police sub-inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and the search for him is underway. The suicide was not written on the victim's palm in Marathi language accused, Phaltan City police station sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane, had raped her four times, and the victim's landlord son, Prashant Bankar, allegedly harassed her physically and mentally for five months.

Also Read | Satara: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide at Phaltan Hospital; Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Claim.

"Police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka. He will be produced in court today. The other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding and a search is underway to nab him," said Tushar Doshi, SP Satara Police.

Maharashtra | Satara District Police have registered a case against PSI Gopal Badane and another civilian, namely Bankar, under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Police have launched an Investigation into… https://t.co/qgrU9y2qvn — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

The Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Phaltan City was suspended. The victim was working as a medical officer at Phaltan district hospital on a contractual basis and was found hanging inside a hotel room on Thursday night.

Also Read | Phaltan Doctor Rape and Suicide: Anil Deshmukh Condemns Alleged Police Harassment, Demands Strict Action.

The doctor in her suicide note wrote on his palm accused a sub-inspector of raping her multiple times and another man of mentally and physically harassing her over the past four to five months in Satara district, police said on Friday.

"There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," said her cousin brother.