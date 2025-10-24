Phaltan Doctor Rape and Suicide: Anil Deshmukh Condemns Alleged Police Harassment, Demands Strict Action

A female doctor died by suicide at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Thursday night, October 23. According to an NDTV report, the doctor, identified as Sampada Munde, allegedly took the extreme step following a dispute with the district police regarding a medical examination. Reacting to this incident, the former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, told IANS that the female doctor was forced to commit suicide is a very serious and extremely unfortunate event. The question is, how did the police officer have the audacity to do this?

Anil Deshmukh told IANS, "The incident in Phaltan, where a police officer allegedly sexually assaulted a female doctor, is extremely shocking and unfortunate. The trauma from this incident reportedly drove the doctor to take her own life. This raises a serious question — how can a police officer have the audacity to commit such an act? The police are meant to protect citizens and take action against those who commit sexual assault. If members of the police themselves engage in such crimes, how can they uphold justice for others? A police officer’s alleged sexual assault led to a tragic loss of life. This is a grave and deeply concerning matter. The state government must take this issue very seriously. If police officers feel emboldened to commit such acts, it threatens the very foundation of law and order. Therefore, strict and immediate action must be taken by the state government."

An argument broke out between Dr. Munde and the police, after which a complaint was filed with the hospital administration, prompting an internal inquiry against her. Sources told NDTV that Dr. Munde had informed her senior about being treated unfairly and had warned that she might take her own life if the alleged harassment did not stop.

The deceased woman wrote a suicide note on her palm before taking the extreme step. In the note she alleged that PSI Gopal Badne raped her four times. “The reason for my death is PSI Ganesh. He raped me four times and Prashant Bankar tortured me physically and mentally,” the victim wrote.

“We have not yet received the official cause of death from the authorities. I have spoken to the police superintendent and asked him to visit the scene. If a suicide note or similar evidence is found, it is very regrettable. We will investigate this matter thoroughly, collect all evidence, contact the girl’s relatives, and ascertain whether they suspect anyone. Whoever is guilty in this incident will not be spared. Strict action will be taken,” said Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai.