Satara: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide at Phaltan Hospital; Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Claim

A female doctor died by suicide at the hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday night, October 23. The incident took place at Phaltan sub-district hospital. According to the NDTV report, Sampada Munde took an extreme step due to a dispute between her and the district police over a medical examination.

They both had an argument, after which the complaint reached the hospital department, and an inquiry was launched against the doctor. Dr Munde, who had reached out to her senior and said that she was being treated unfairly and threatened to commit suicide if he alleged ill-treatment did not stop, sources told NDTV.

After that, she finally took an extreme step on Thursday (October 23) night. Her suicide news created a stir in the Phaltan Upazila Hospital and the health sector. Police said a detailed probe is underway.

The deceased woman wrote a suicide note on her palm before taking the extreme step. In the note she alleged that PSI Gopal Badne raped her four times. “The reason for my death is PSI Ganesh. He raped me four times and Prashant Bankar tortured me physically and mentally,” the victim wrote.

“We have not yet received the official cause of death from the authorities. I have spoken to the police superintendent and asked him to visit the scene. If a suicide note or similar evidence is found, it is very regrettable. We will investigate this matter thoroughly, collect all evidence, contact the girl’s relatives and ascertain whether they suspect anyone. Whoever is guilty in this incident will not be spared. Strict action will be taken,” said Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai.