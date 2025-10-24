Piyush Pandey Funeral: Last Rites of Ad Legend To be Held On October 25 at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

Piyush Pandey, the creative visionary who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, died on Thursday. He was 70. For over four decades, Pandey stood as the face of Ogilvy India - and of Indian advertising itself.His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 11am, Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, as family, friends, and colleagues from across the creative and business worlds gather to bid farewell to the man who gave Indian advertising its unmistakable voice and heart. Pandey began his advertising career in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative department.Over the years, he rose through the ranks to hold some of the agency’s top leadership roles, including National Creative Director, Executive Chairman (India), and Global Chief Creative Officer.

Born in Jaipur, Piyush Pandey’s introduction to advertising came early. Along with his brother Prasoon Pandey, he lent his voice to radio jingles for everyday household products.Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, Pandey explored several paths, including cricket, tea tasting and construction work. But advertising proved to be his true calling. At 27, he entered an industry dominated by English and elite sensibilities, and he transformed it completely. Campaigns for Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Fevicol, and Hutch became part of India’s cultural fabric.Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the world’s most awarded agencies and nurtured generations of creative talent. In 2018, Pandey and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions Festival, a lifetime achievement honour recognising their role in taking Indian creativity global.