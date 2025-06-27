Mumbai Local Jumbo Block: Western Railway Announces Midnight Block Between Vasai Road and Vaitarna Stations; Check Details

Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna railway stations on June 27 and 28 due to maintenance work on signalling, tracks, and overhead wire. In its statement, WR said Mumbai local train services will be disrupted during these hours on up and down fast lines.

The special midnight jumbo block will be held on the intervening nights of Friday (June 27) and Saturday (June 28) between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, restrictions will be imposed from 11.50 pm on Friday to 2.50 am on Saturday on the up fast line and from 1.30 am to 4.30 am on the down fast line.

Also Read | Mumbai: Security Guard Critically Injured After Being Hit, Dragged by Car at Airport.

रेलपथ, सिगनलिंग और ओवरहेड उपकरणों के रख-रखाव हेतु शुक्रवार/शनिवार की मध्यरात्रि अर्थात 27/28 जून, 2025 की मध्‍यरात्रि को वसई रोड और वैतरणा स्टेशनों के बीच अप एवं डाउन फास्ट लाइनों पर तीन घंटे का जम्बो ब्लॉक लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/GKbIupcUAg — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 27, 2025

Due to a jumbo block, train number 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04:50 am instead of the scheduled departure at 4.35 am. There will be no block on Sunday on the Western line of suburban trains.

Western Railway on Friday said that Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor at Navsari in Gujarat. "These precision-engineered steel masts, part of a fleet of over 20,000 to be installed, are crucial for powering India’s first high-speed rail," said WR in a post on X.

Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts are rising along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor at Navsari, Gujarat. These precision-engineered steel masts, part of a fleet of over 20,000 to be installed, are crucial for powering India’s first high-speed rail.



Soon, these masts will… pic.twitter.com/gttWkWNSKh — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 27, 2025

"Soon, these masts will support high-tension catenary wires that will deliver electricity to trains running at 320 km/h. Over 1,000 masts covering 25 km of the #BulletTrain viaduct have already been installed," said further