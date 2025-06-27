Mumbai: Security Guard Critically Injured After Being Hit, Dragged by Car at Airport

A shocking incident unfolded at Mumbai’s Domestic Terminal 1 on Wednesday afternoon, where a security guard was allegedly hit and dragged by a car in a deliberate act. The victim, identified as Afroz Siddiqui, has been admitted to Dr. V. N. Desai Hospital in critical condition.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 1:30 pm near the U-turn point at the airport’s arrival section. Siddiqui and another security guard, Santosh Yadav — both employed with Crystal Security Company — were on duty at the location when they noticed a white WagonR car parked improperly.

When Siddiqui approached the driver and asked him to move the vehicle, the man reportedly began arguing. Moments later, as Santosh Yadav arrived at the spot, the driver suddenly started the car and rammed into Siddiqui. The impact was so forceful that Siddiqui got trapped on the car’s bonnet and was dragged for nearly 10 to 12 metres.

Despite this, the driver did not stop and instead collided with a stationary Innova Crysta in an attempt to flee, causing severe damage to that vehicle as well.

Other security personnel managed to catch hold of the driver and informed the airport police, who arrived promptly and took him into custody. He was identified as Mohammad Shadab Mohammad Khalil.

Siddiqui was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Santosh Yadav, a case has been registered at the Airport Police Station under sections related to causing harm intentionally, reckless driving, and damaging property.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident, and further action is underway.