Mumbai Local Mega Block on April 28, 2024: Train Services to be Affected For 5 Hours on Central and Harbour Line On Sunday

On 28th April 2024, Central Railway's Mumbai Division has scheduled a Mega Block on its suburban sections to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance activities. The block will affect train services between Thane and Kalyan on both UP and DN slow lines, commencing from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

During this period, DN Slow/Semi fast services departing from Mulund between 10:43 am and 3:44 pm will undergo diversion onto the DN fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations. These trains will make scheduled stops at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivali stations, ultimately arriving at their destinations approximately 10 minutes later than usual.

UP Slow/Semi fast services departing from Kalyan between 10:36 am and 3:51 pm will experience diversion onto the UP fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations. These trains will make stops at Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra, Kalva, and Thane stations, before being re-diverted onto the UP Slow line at Mulund station. Consequently, they are anticipated to arrive at their final destinations approximately 10 minutes later than their usual schedule.

During the timeframe of 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, all UP and DN slow services departing from or arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will experience delays of approximately 10 minutes. Additionally, Thane locals will operate on the designated DN slow line as scheduled.

On DN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm

On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMTwill leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

No Day Block On WR

On Sunday, the 28th of April, Western Railway (WR) has not announced any daytime block. However, a night block has been scheduled on the Diva lines at Vasai Road yard.

This night block is essential for conducting maintenance work on tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment. A significant Jumbo Block lasting three hours is planned for the intervening night of the 27th and 28th of April, 2024, on both UP and DOWN Diva lines at Vasai Road Yard. The block will be in effect from 00:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs.