Mumbai Local Train Accident: Bihar Man Dies After Falling Between Kalwa and Mumbra Station In Central Line

In a deeply disturbing incident a 40-year-old man from Bihar tragically lost his life after falling from an unidentified train traveling between Kalwa and Mumbra stations on Monday morning, railway police reported. The incident occurred around 11 am when the victim, later identified as Azad Ali Shaikh, was on a train heading towards Kalyan. Preliminary investigations suggest he fell off as the train was leaving Kalwa station.

Railway authorities were notified about a man lying injured on the tracks, and emergency teams rushed to the scene to take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. Shaikh, a resident of Bihar, had family in his hometown, with one relative residing in Andheri. The police have registered an accidental death case and are in the process of contacting his family for further investigation.