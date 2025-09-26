Mumbai Local Train Block: Central Railway Announces Cancellations, Short-Terminations of Express and Locals Between 27–30 Sept

Central Railway has planned crucial infrastructure enhancement works that will temporarily affect train operations in Mumbai and adjoining areas. To facilitate the launch of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Byculla and Sion stations, along with pre-non-interlocking work at Karjat, the railway authority has announced two night traffic and power blocks in addition to multiple day blocks. These scheduled disruptions will take place between 27 September and 30 September 2025. As a result, services of several Mail, Express, and Suburban trains are expected to be impacted, with cancellations, short terminations, or regulated movements across key routes.

The first block is set to occur at Byculla station on 28 September from 12:30 am to 4:30 am. During this window, both UP and DOWN slow as well as fast lines between Byculla and Parel will remain unavailable. The second block is planned at Sion station on the same date from 1:10 am to 4:10 am, affecting UP and DOWN slow and fast lines between Dadar and Kurla. These nighttime blocks are vital to execute heavy engineering works without compromising safety and will significantly impact the train flow across Mumbai’s busiest rail corridors.

Mail and Express trains are scheduled for regulation and short-termination due to the block. Train no. 11020 Bhubaneshwar–CSMT Konark Express will be held at Kurla from 3:28 am to 4:15 am and will short terminate at Dadar. Similarly, Train no. 12810 Howrah–CSMT Express will be regulated at Thane between 3:43 am and 4:00 am and also end its journey at Dadar. Other Mail and Express trains, including special services or diverted ones, may face additional changes as per operational requirements.

Suburban services will also face notable disruptions during the block hours. The Dadar–Kurla local at 10:18 pm, Kalyan–CSMT local at 11:15 pm, and CSMT–Thane local at 12:24 am are among the cancelled services. Additionally, the Thane–CSMT local at 4:04 am will not run. The Kasara–CSMT local departing at 10 pm will terminate at Thane by 11:49 pm, while the CSMT–Kasara local at 4:19 am will originate from Thane at 5:14 am. These adjustments are designed to accommodate critical engineering work while minimizing inconvenience to passengers.