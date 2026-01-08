Mumbai Local Train Fire : Blaze Erupts in Garbage Train at Kurla, Central Railway Services Affected (Watch Video)

Mumbai Local Train: Major fire broke out in garbage train near Kurla on Thursday, January, 08, 2026 in late evening around 8.30 pm in a muck special rake stationed in the EMU siding at Kurla. Following the fire suburban train services were disrupted during the evening peak hour. According to Midday reports, slow local train services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were suspended. Firefighting team reached the spot and are planning to douse of fire. As per reports, overhead electric (OHE) supply between Sion and Vidyavihar was switched off.

According to railway officials, the fire occurred around 8.30 pm in a muck special rake stationed in the EMU siding at Kurla. Following the fire, local train services towards CSMT were suspended. The overhead electric supply between Sion and Vidyavihar was cut off to ensure safety and facilitate firefighting.

Mumbai suburban railway always a happening place. Fire in muck (garbage) rake near Kurla. OHE on Up slow had been shut off between 8:38pm to 8:55pm. Now the fire is doused. No injuries, no damages. All services restored. pic.twitter.com/m5S4JC5j0V — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 8, 2026

Firefighting efforts led to a temporary suspension of UP slow local line traffic and a shutdown of OHE between Sion and Vidyavihar, causing significant peak-hour delays. Railway authorities advised commuters to remain patient while teams worked to restore services. The fire was fully extinguished between 8:38 pm and 8:55 pm, after which power restoration and resumption of train services began immediately. Officials said, "Firefighting operations have been completed and suburban services are now being gradually restored."