Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block: Fast Line Services to Be Diverted Between Vasai Road and Bhayandar on December 19–20 - Check Timings Here

Western Railway on Thursday announced a jumbo block on the Mumbai suburban network to facilitate critical maintenance work. The block will be carried out between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, December 19–20, 2025. As per an official statement, train services on both the Up and Down Fast lines will be suspended for 5 hours and 15 minutes. The Up Fast line will remain closed from 11.30 pm to 3.00 am, while the Down Fast line will be blocked from 1.15 am to 4.45 am. During this period, Fast line trains will be diverted to Slow lines between Virar, Bhayandar and Borivali. The maintenance work will cover tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment, aimed at ensuring safe and reliable operations. Passengers travelling late at night or early morning have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, commuters on the Central Railway faced inconvenience when an AC fast local train failed to open its doors at Dadar station during peak hours. The 10.42 am Badlapur–CSMT AC local halted at Dadar as scheduled but departed without opening its automatic doors, leaving several passengers stranded inside. The train’s next stop was Byculla, around 6.4 km away, forcing commuters to overshoot their destination and miss important commitments. Passenger Mukesh Makhija said many travellers were frustrated as they were unable to get down despite the train stopping at Dadar. The incident led to angry scenes at Byculla station, where commuters confronted railway officials and sought an explanation from the motorman over the disruption.