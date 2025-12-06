Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on December 7, 2025: Night Block on Western Line; No Sunday Block Amid IndiGo Flights Disruptions

Central Railway (CR) has not announced any block on this Sunday, December 7, 2025, amid ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations for the past four days. The Railway decided to keep in view of affected passengers due to flight cancellations and delays over the past few days. However, Western Railway (WR) has imposed a night block between Goregaon and Santacruz.

From 12 PM to 6 am on Saturday, December 6, a total of 109 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, with 51 arrivals and 58 departures, according to the news agency IANS.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a night block will be effective on both Up and Down fast lines from 12.30 am to 4.30 am between Goregaon and Santacruz on the interview night of Saturday (December 6) and Sunday (December 7).

During the block period, all fast line local trains will run on the slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations.

Note: No block on Western, Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines in the day on Sunday, December 7. All trains will run on the weekday schedule.