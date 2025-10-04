Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on October 5, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details for Western Line

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN MEGA BLOCK OCTOBER 5, 2025: Mumbai local train services on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines will be affected due to a scheduled megablock on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The block has been planned for maintenance work. On the Uran and Western lines, no block has been announced, and services will remain normal. Passengers have been advised to check timings, plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Here are the details of Sunday's Megablock:

Central Line

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 - 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟓𝟓 𝐩𝐦

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 hrs to 15.32 hrs will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 hrs to 15.51 hrs will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 17.07 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 09.45 hrs to 15.44 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour Line

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 16.26 hrs and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 hrs to 16.24 hrs will remain cancelled.

Uran Line

No Block

Western Line

No Block