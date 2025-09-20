Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on September 21, 2025: Services to Be Affected On Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday

Central Railway (CR) has announced a mega block for Sunday, September 21, on its suburban section of the Mumbai local train, to carry out maintenance work related to track alignment, signalling and overhead wire equipment. Like every Sunday, Megablock local train services are suspended, short-terminated or cancelled. This weekend, blocks has been imposed on Harbour, Central and Trans-harbour lines.

Local train services will be affected between Thane and Kalyan and on the Harbour line between Panvel and Vashi, including the Trans-Harbour line.

Central Line

In Central line, fast and semi-fast local trains to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 9.34 am to 3.3 pm will be diverted on the Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan railway station, halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva junction n addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up fast local trains from Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Down mail or express trains arriving at CSMT or Dadar will be diverted on the sixth line between Kalyan and Thane and Vikhroli stations.

Harbour Line

On the Harbour Line, Up and Down local train services between Panvel and Vashi will remain suspended from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Trains from Panvel to CSMT between 10.33 am and 3.49 pm, and from CSMT to Belapur/Panvel between 9.45 am and 3.12 pm, will be cancelled. Special local trains will run on the CSMT–Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour Line

While on Trans-Harbour Line, services between Panvel and Thane will remain suspended from 10.01 am to o 3.53 pm on Sunday. Services will continue to operate between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, while Port line services will remain unaffected.

No Block on Western and Uran lines on Sunday.