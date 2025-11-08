Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Man Falls While Boarding Moving Local at Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai Accident: In an tragic accident 41-year-old man died after falling from a moving local train on Friday, November 8 2025. According to the information provided by authorities incident took place at Vashi railway station at around 4:15 pm. Deceased identified as Jayesh Shashikant Mayekar, a resident of Mumbai Central was trying to board local train heading towards CSMT from platforms 3 and 4. He lost his balance and fell between the train and the platform.

FPJ reported, deceased sustained multiple injuries after fall and was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi. But unfortunately he scummed to injuries by the time he reached hospital where doctors declared him dead at 5:13 p.m.

According to Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre, A man died after falling from a moving train, sustaining a fractured skull, severed left ankle, and broken left arm. Vashi Railway Police have registered an accidental death report and PSI Dharamraj Pardhi is investigating the incident.

Sandhurst Road Train Accident

On Thursday evening, three commuters lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries after being hit by a train near Sandhurst Road station. The mishap occurred when a large number of passengers were walking along the tracks due to severe overcrowding and disruption of suburban train services caused by a sudden protest by railway employees.

Also Read: Sandhurst Road Train Accident: Family Blames Protest For Teen's Death, Demands Action Against Union Leader

According to reports, the protest was organized by the railway employees’ union in response to a criminal case filed by the Railway Police against two Central Railway engineers in connection with the recent Mumbra train accident. To oppose the action, members of the union staged a “rail roko” agitation at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday evening.