Mumbai Local Train Update: 20 Fast Local Trains to Start from Dadar Instead of CSMT To Reduce Passenger Rush on Central Line

Mumbai local train commuters have some good news on the horizon. A significant change is coming to the Mumbai local train timetable that will provide considerable relief to passengers. Starting October 5, 20 fast local trains—10 up and 10 down—will operate from Dadar station instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This move aims to reduce the heavy crowds at both CSMT and Dadar stations, offering smoother travel for daily commuters.

Currently, 254 fast locals depart from CSMT daily, but many of these face delays due to a lack of platform space and frequent halts between CSMT and Dadar. With the new changes, these 20 services will originate from Dadar, improving punctuality and easing the pressure on CSMT. Officials expect this decision to not only improve on-time arrivals but also help distribute the crowd at Dadar, making travel more comfortable. This update will also benefit passengers from office areas near Dadar, Parel, and Byculla, who often head to CSMT in search of a seat on trains heading towards Kalyan. The new changes mean these passengers can now board trains directly from Dadar, saving time and avoiding the congestion at CSMT.

On the Western Railway, meanwhile, ongoing work on the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali has resulted in speed restrictions. A 30 km/h speed limit has been imposed between Ram Mandir, Goregaon, and Malad stations until October 2, affecting both slow and fast services. These speed restrictions were introduced on September 30 for testing the new signaling system, leading to slower train movement during this period.