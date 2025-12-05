Mumbai Local Train Update: Additional Services Between Nerul, Belapur and Uran Approved, Stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan Cleared

An additional 10 local train services have been approved on the Central line on the Nerul, Belapur and Uran routes on the long waiting requests from the commuters. Giving an update on the approval from the Union government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a "special gift for Mumbaikars".

Sharing a letter from Union Minister of Indian Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the additional suburban trains with stoppage at Targhar station in Navi Mumbai. CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for accepting the request to increase additional services in Central line for the conveyance of the passengers and their demand.

In a letter from Railway Minister Vaishnaw said four services from Nerul, Uran, and six additional train services from Belapur, Uran, Belapur. These trains will stop at Targhar and Gavhan stations on the Central line.

"A special gift for Mumbaikars! Thank you, Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, and Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for initiating additional local train services: Nerul–Uran–Nerul (4 trips) and Belapur–Uran–Belapur (6 trips), in response to my request. Grateful for the approval of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan. This will significantly benefit commuters and make the daily travel of Mumbaikars much easier," sharing good news with Mumbaikars Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X.

This move of Railway Ministry will help controlling extra rush of passengers during peak hours and benefit daily commuters living in the region, mostly in Navi Mumbai. These are the long-standing demands from commuters, which also include stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations.

In addition to local train services and stoppages, the Ministry has also approved the speeding up of port line services on both the Nerul–Uran and Belapur–Uran sections.