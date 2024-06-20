Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Trains Delayed By 20 Minutes Due to Track Sharing with Express Trains

The suburban train network in Mumbai has been experiencing delays of 15-20 minutes, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR, has issued a public apology to all affected passengers, acknowledging the frustration and disruption caused by these delays. The primary cause of the delays has been identified as the bunching of trains, which occurs when multiple trains are running close together, resulting in slower overall movement and increased wait times. Additionally, the suburban tracks are shared with express trains, further contributing to the delays.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the delay in our local trains in Mumbai. We understand the frustration and inconvenience this may have caused to your travel plans," said the Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR. "The delay is due to the bunching of trains, along with some express trains sharing the tracks. "To mitigate these delays, the Central Railway is working on several measures, including improving train scheduling, optimizing track usage, and enhancing communication systems to better manage train traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys with the current delays in mind and to check for real-time updates on train schedules through official railway communication channels.