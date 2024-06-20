Mumbai Weather Update: High Tide Alert Issued, Check Timings And Weather Forecast For The Day

Mumbai is experiencing overcast skies with predictions of moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued crucial information regarding tidal timings and rainfall statistics, highlighting potential challenges for residents and authorities.

Tide Timings for Today:

High Tide:

1105 hrs: 4.14 meters

2252 hrs: 3.55 meters

Low Tide:

1704 hrs: 2.16 meters

0449 hrs (June 21, 2024): 0.64 meters

Rainfall Data (from June 19, 2024, 0800 hrs to June 20, 2024, 0800 hrs):

City: 19.98 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 29.56 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 59.30 mm

The high tide timings are critical, especially with anticipated heavy rainfall that could exacerbate flooding in vulnerable areas of the city. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepared, keeping abreast of local weather updates and IMD advisories throughout the day.