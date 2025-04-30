Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Power Blocks on Kalyan-Karjat Line Between April 29 to May 5

The Central Railway of Mumbai division has announced a power block during nights for removing and stringing a 3-phase double circuit and earth conductors for a 400 KV crossing between Kalyan and Karjat stations. The block will be in place from April 29 to May 5, 2025. During this period, several local trains, including express trains, will be affected. A special block will be imposed on the up and down South East (SE) lines between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat for overhead wire work.

These blocks will be implemented nightly from late Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, through Sunday, May 4th, 2025.

Traffic & Power Blocks

The Blocks Are Scheduled On:

April 29th / April 30th (Tuesday-Wednesday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

April 30th / May 1st (Wednesday-Thursday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

May 1st / May 2nd (Thursday-Friday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

May 2nd / May 3rd (Friday-Saturday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

May 3rd / May 4th (Saturday-Sunday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

May 4th / May 5th (Sunday-Monday Night): 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

Mail and Express Trains Will Be Diverted

11020 (Bhubaneswar – CSMT Express).

18519 (Visakhapatnam– LTT Express).

12702 (Hyderabad – CSMT Express).

11140 (Hosapete – CSMT Express).

22718 (Secunderabad – Rajkot).

16614 (Coimbatore – Rajkot).

20967 (Secunderabad – Porbander).

12755 (Kakinada Forts – Bhavnagar).

Mumbai local train services in the suburbs will be short-terminated at Badlapur from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat at 00.12 Hours. The train leaving from Karjat at 2.30 hours for CSMT will originate at Badlapur at 3.03 hours and will be cancelled between Karjat and Badlapur.

The railway authorities have stated that these traffic blocks are necessary to maintain the tracks and overhead equipment, ensuring the safety and efficiency of train operations. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these hours.