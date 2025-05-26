Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Suspended Between Wadala and CSMT Due to Severe Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday has brought Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region to a standstill, severely disrupting both road and rail traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for multiple areas across the city, warning of continued downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming days.

Harbour Line Services Suspended

One of the major disruptions has been reported on Mumbai's Harbour Line, where train services between Wadala Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been temporarily suspended due to severe waterlogging at Masjid Bunder station. This has led to significant delays and inconvenience for daily commuters, with thousands stranded or forced to seek alternate routes.

Western Railway Also Affected

On the Western Railway line, services between Churchgate and Marine Lines faced interruptions due to a piece of cloth getting entangled in the overhead electric (OHE) equipment. Compounding the situation, a fallen tree branch at another location further disrupted train operations, causing additional delays and temporary halts.

Central Railway Reports Delays

The Central Railway network has not been spared either. Multiple trains are running behind schedule due to waterlogging on tracks, particularly impacting the stretch between Kalyan and Kasara. Authorities have deployed personnel and machinery to pump out water and restore normal services, but delays are expected to persist.

IMD Forecasts Continued Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over the next few days. Red alerts have been issued for several key areas, including Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag. The advisory includes a warning for potential flooding, reduced visibility, and disruption in essential services.

Commuters Advised to Stay Updated

Transport authorities are urging commuters to stay informed through official updates from Central and Western Railways before setting out. Emergency teams are on standby and efforts are underway to clear tracks and restore operations as swiftly as possible.

Precautions and Public Advisory

With the city experiencing its first major downpour of the monsoon season, citizens are advised to:

Avoid non-essential travel

Stay indoors during heavy rain spells

Keep emergency kits handy

Watch for updates from the IMD and local authorities

Mumbai’s monsoon preparedness is once again under scrutiny as the city grapples with the challenge of maintaining mobility during extreme weather events. The coming days will be critical as authorities work around the clock to bring services back to normal.

