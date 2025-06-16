Mumbai Local Train Update: Heavy Rain Disrupts Central Line Services, Trains Running 15–20 Minutes Late

Mumbai and surrounding districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday night as a result, local train traffic in Central line, Harbour and Western Line is moving slowly on Monday morning, June 16. Commuters are advised to check local train updates before leaving for work, especially as it’s the first day of the week—best to avoid those late marks.

Train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan are running late by 15 to 20 minutes. Overnight downpour may have led to waterlogging between tracks at several places, due to which the train might run at a safety speed to avoid derailing and untoward incidents.

Virar–Churchgate fast local trains are running 5 minutes behind schedule, and slow locals are delayed by 10 minutes. Services between Panvel and CSMT locals are running late by 5–10 minutes, and the same delay applies to CSMT–Panvel services. Commuters are urged to refer to the latest local train timetable before heading out.

Rainfall continues across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. While no major traffic jams have been reported, vehicle movement remains slow.