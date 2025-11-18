Mumbai Local Train Update: Rail Fracture Detected Between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg, Services Restored After Repairs

Mumbai local train services were disrupted on the Central line on Tuesday morning, November 18, after a rail fracture was reported between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg railway stations, due to which trains on the Down slow line were suspended.

According to the Central Railway CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer), the rail fracture was detected at around 7.32 am on the Down towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). However, after detecting the problem, railway officials rushed to the spot and fixed the track at 7.58 am, reported the news agency IANS.

At the time of repair work on the track between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg, slow locals were diverted via the fast line from Matunga railway station, said CPRO. It is further informed that the local train services have now been fully restored to normal with a 30 kmph speed restriction.

The incident occurred during the peak hours when commuters leave for work from Thane station. According to information, huge rush on railway platforms was seen due to delays in services.