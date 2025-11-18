Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Gujarat Man Beaten to Death at Steel Company Office in Girgaon; Accused Arrested

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 18, 2025 08:25 IST2025-11-18T08:25:23+5:302025-11-18T08:25:26+5:30

A 39-year-old worker hailing from Gujarat was beaten to death allegedly by his colleague at a private steel company ...

Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Gujarat Man Beaten to Death at Steel Company Office in Girgaon; Accused Arrested | Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Gujarat Man Beaten to Death at Steel Company Office in Girgaon; Accused Arrested

Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Gujarat Man Beaten to Death at Steel Company Office in Girgaon; Accused Arrested

A 39-year-old worker hailing from Gujarat was beaten to death allegedly by his colleague at a private steel company in south Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, November 17. The incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am at Sentec Coated Steels Pvt Ltd in Girgaon.

The deceased was identified by police as Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary, a resident of Banaskantha in adjoining Gujarat. The accused, Suraj Sanjay Mandal (22), who stayed and worked in the same premises, assaulted Chaudhary with a wooden stool and a fire extinguisher, leading to his on-the-spot death, the official told the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai: 3 Schoolgirls Molested by School Van Driver; Accused Arrested by Juhu Police.

However, what triggered the murderous attack was still not known. A case of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused and the VP Road Police arrested the accused and are investigating the motive.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai CrimemumbaiGirgaongujaratMurder News