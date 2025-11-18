Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Gujarat Man Beaten to Death at Steel Company Office in Girgaon; Accused Arrested

A 39-year-old worker hailing from Gujarat was beaten to death allegedly by his colleague at a private steel company in south Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, November 17. The incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am at Sentec Coated Steels Pvt Ltd in Girgaon.

The deceased was identified by police as Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary, a resident of Banaskantha in adjoining Gujarat. The accused, Suraj Sanjay Mandal (22), who stayed and worked in the same premises, assaulted Chaudhary with a wooden stool and a fire extinguisher, leading to his on-the-spot death, the official told the news agency PTI.

However, what triggered the murderous attack was still not known. A case of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused and the VP Road Police arrested the accused and are investigating the motive.