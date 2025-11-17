Mumbai: 3 Schoolgirls Molested by School Van Driver; Accused Arrested by Juhu Police

A 48-year-old private school van driver has been arrested by the Juhu Police for allegedly molesting three minor girl students studying in a well-known school in the western suburbs. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, senior police officials confirmed.

According to police, parents had hired a private van to ferry students aged between 8 and 11 years to and from the reputed private school. The driver, who had been transporting the children for the past several months, allegedly behaved inappropriately with the three girls a few days ago.

Police said the accused driver touched the minors inappropriately and engaged in obscene behaviour inside the van. Shocked by the incident, one of the girls narrated the ordeal to her family.

The child's family immediately approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the van driver. Based on the complaint, Juhu Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated action.

The 48-year-old driver was arrested shortly after the FIR was filed. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to five days of police custody for further investigation.