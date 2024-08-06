Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 20 to 25 Minutes Late on Central Line, People Seen Walking on Tracks (Watch Video)

Local trains between Thane and Kalwa stations are running behind schedule on Tuesday morning, August 6. As per the information, train services are about 20 to 25 minutes late on the Central Line on the slow line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Some passengers were also seen walking on tracks during the early hours of Tuesday. Overcrowding was seen at Kalyan junction this morning. Passengers were already frustrated due to yesterday evening's chaos and crowd mismanagement. While Central Railway reported clearing congestion late last night, commuters expressed concerns about today's train delays. The surge in passengers extended to AC trains at Dombivli station, which also saw exceptional crowding. However, the Central Railway has not officially confirmed the trains' delay in the Central Line.

People Seen Walking on Tracks

"No relief even today. 8.33 train from Kalyan to CSMT arrived 20 minutes late," told a commuter. Some officegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration with the train's late arrival. Some also reported that local trains from Thane to CSMT were cancelled.

@Central_Railway there are no heavy rains still you are cancelling morning Thane CSMT trains @RailMinIndia which stupid’s are running this ? — Dombivli fast (@more_yogi) August 6, 2024

One of the travellers said that Thane to Nahur trains are running very slowly. Due to this, overcrowding was also reported at some stations on the central line of Mumbai local.