Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Provides Special Trains for Vasai-Virar Marathon Participants on December 8

In celebration of the upcoming Vasai-Virar Marathon, the Western Railway has announced the operation of special local trains on December 8. This initiative is expected to significantly ease transportation for all the participants who will be competing in the marathon, allowing them a smoother journey to the event.

As per the details provided by the Western Railway authorities, there will be two additional special slow local trains scheduled to run between Churchgate and Virar on the morning of December 8. The first of these special local trains is set to depart from Churchgate at 2:30 am. It is expected to reach Virar by 4:05 am, ensuring that early-morning participants have ample time to prepare for the marathon. Following this, there will be another special local train that will depart at 3:00 am. This second local train will arrive at Virar at approximately 4:35 am, further enhancing the transportation options for those involved in the event.

The administration of Western Railway has communicated that the introduction of these two local trains will significantly facilitate the travel plans for marathon participants, making it convenient for them to reach the venue on time. By providing these additional services, the railway aims to demonstrate its support for the marathon and its commitment to assisting the athletes as they make their way to participate in the race.