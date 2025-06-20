Mumbai Local Train: Woman Bleeds in Fight Aboard Ladies Special From Churchgate to Virar; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video from a Mumbai local train has surfaced on social media, in which a woman is seen seriously injured and bleeding. Scuffles in local trains are not a new incident, as commuters often get into heated arguments over seats or while boarding or deboarding the train.

The incident is reported to have occurred on a Mumbai suburban train on the Western Line. According to initial information, the fight between two women broke out in a ladies special train travelling from Churchgate to Virar.

In a viral clip of two minutes and five seconds, which appears to have been recorded by a passenger in the compartment, a woman standing in the train corridor is seen injured, with blood visible on her head, while she argues with others in the coach.

During the argument, she began fighting with another woman standing near the grill. As the video progresses, both women can be seen pulling each other’s hair, punching and shouting abuses. Several other women in the coach are heard pleading with them to stop. "Chodo, chodo" (leave her) can be heard from fellow passengers as both women became violent. Another woman is seen closing the train’s corridor gate to prevent anyone from falling or any untoward incident.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the brawl, which resulted in an ugly scene inside the compartment and led to serious injuries.