Mumbai Local Trains To Get Automated Doors and AC Coaches With Same Fare, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai local trains to get infrastructure like Mumbai Metro with current fare charges, said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, November 24. Speaking at the IIMUN’s Youth Connect session on Involvement of Youth in Governance in Mumbai, he said, "We are transforming Mumbai local train completely, like a metro, fully air-conditioned and its doors are going to be closed, but we will not increase the fare of the second class by a single rupee."

CM Fadnavis on congestion in Mumbai local trains said, the suburban railway carries 90 lakh people every day and it's a lifeline of the city, but even today, people stand around in the local trains due to lack of space during peak hours. Only real Mumbaikars are able to board the train during these rush hours, not an outsider, he added.

He said, "Our suburban railway, which is Mumbai's lifeline, which transports about 90 lakh people, but even today, people hang around in the suburban railway and only the real Mumbaikar can travel."

"Now, we are transforming it completely. We are making it like a metro, fully air-conditioned. And its doors are going to be closed, but we will not increase the fare of the second class by a single rupee," he added further.

"Traffic congestion is a big problem of Mumbai. To get relief from this problem, the government is constructing various roads and subways, along with a metro network," said CM Fadnavis. While speaking at NSCI Dome in Worli, Fadnavis said, "We are creating 'Paatal Lok' in Mumbai. Once these 'Paatal Lok' are created, Mumbaikars will be permanently free from traffic congestion."

Devendra Fadnavis on Mumbai One App

CM Devendra Fadnavis promises that in the next 4 years, Mumbaikars will get 100% connectivity of the metro network. He said one can go anywhere via public transport.

He also praised Mumbai One App for a stop solution for transportation in the city and can plan a journey easily. One can buy tickets for local trains, buses, metro and platforms with a single application.

Devendra Fadnavis on Water-Taxi

CM Fadnavis said that Mumbai has started the first Ro-Ro service, which goes towards Alibaug from the Gateway of India. He said Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be the first airport to have a network of complete water transport in the next 1-2 years.