Mumbai Local Trains To Get Automatic Doors After Diwali 2025

Automatic doors for passenger safety on Mumbai local trains will be implemented by December 2025 after the Diwali festival. Indian Railways planned to introduce 238 new air-conditioned (AC) rakes and to make changes to existing non-AC local trains with the safety feature.

The new changes are made seeing daily train accidents and chaos over the extra rush, which led to several incidents. This came to notice after a major tragedy in June on the Mumbra line, where four passengers died in the fatal accident due to overcrowding in the train.

The information regarding the automatic doors for local trains was given by the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the inauguration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project's tunnel breakthrough. The 5 km tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli was completed.

“Automatic doors will now be a standard feature in suburban trains. Safety cannot be compromised, and we will ensure these trains are running before the end of this year,” he said, reported The Indian Express.

As per the newspaper, a total of 238 ac trains are being manufactured, each fitted with sensor-based automatic doors. The automatic rakes will be implemented on both the Central and Western lines.