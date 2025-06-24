Mumbai: Malad-Based Healthcare Company Accused of Duping Investors With False Promises of Free Treatment and Double Returns

A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light in Mumbai’s Malad area, where a company named Secure Agro Healthcare allegedly duped multiple people by luring them with promises of free treatment for all illnesses—including surgeries—and assured double returns on investments. Acting on the complaint of one of the victims, Malad Police have registered an FIR against 11 individuals and initiated a probe. The complainant alone was allegedly cheated of ₹5 lakh. Police are now preparing to question the accused.

According to information provided by Malad Police, the complainant personally knew some of the accused. They had claimed that their company offered free surgeries for all diseases using insurance funds, and also promised to double any investment exceeding ₹5 lakh. The complainant was convinced and decided to invest in 2019. The accused also claimed that investors who contributed less than ₹5 lakh would receive double the amount within seven years. To lend credibility to their scheme, they showed the complainant a forged license purportedly issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and even claimed that payouts worth ₹2 crore had already been made.

Convinced by these claims, the complainant invested ₹5 lakh. However, after waiting for some time without seeing any returns, he demanded a refund. Initially, the accused gave evasive responses and eventually stopped answering his calls. Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Malad Police have begun a deeper investigation into the case, and further inquiries with the accused are expected in the coming days.