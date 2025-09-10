Mumbai: Man Booked for Misusing State Emblem on Car in Wadala, Posing as MLA

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Wadala, where a man allegedly posed as an MLA by affixing the official Assembly logo on his private car to enjoy government benefits, including exemption from toll charges. Thanks to the alertness of a vigilant citizen, the misuse was reported, leading to a case being registered against the accused.

According to Wadala TT Police, the accused has been identified as Manav Venkatesh Munnaswami, who is neither an elected representative nor holds any government post. Despite this, he had displayed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly logo with the Ashoka Emblem on his private vehicles—an Innova Crysta and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR. He also used red-on-white boards resembling those of official government vehicles.

The complaint was filed by Baburao Gangaram Sulam (59), a retired BEST employee and president of Mumbai Telugu Sangh, who resides at Antop Hill. Sulam noticed the suspicious display on Munnaswami’s vehicles and photographed them. He alleged that the accused falsely claimed to be an MLA to evade tolls and avail other state privileges, misleading the public and cheating the government.

Further probe revealed that Munnaswami was once associated with Mumbai Telugu Sangh as vice-president between 2020 and 2023 but currently has no links with the organisation. Police confirmed that he is not a member of either the Assembly or the Legislative Council.

Following Sulam’s complaint on 7 September, the police verified the claims and found them true. Subsequently, Wadala TT Police registered a case against Munnaswami under Sections 3 and 7 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act along with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation and cheating.

Police have issued summons to the accused for questioning, and his statement will soon be recorded. A senior officer said that the investigation is underway and a detailed report will be submitted to higher authorities shortly.