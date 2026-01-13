Mumbai: Man Set on Fire Over Cigarette Money Dispute in Jogeshwari

A minor dispute over cigarette money took a horrifying turn in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, where a youth allegedly poured a flammable liquid on a man and set him on fire. The victim sustained serious burn injuries, while the accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night on Bandivli Hill Road in Yadav Nagar area of Jogeshwari West. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Rajendra Jayaram Yadav, the Amboli police have registered a case against 22-year-old Nagendra Yadav and launched a manhunt to trace him.

Rajendra Yadav, who works as a driver, had gone to his nephew Pankaj’s paan stall near his house at around 10 pm on Saturday. At the stall, an argument broke out between the accused Nagendra Yadav and Pankaj over cigarette money. Police said Nagendra had taken cigarettes but refused to pay for them.

When Rajendra intervened and tried to pacify the situation, the accused, who was allegedly intoxicated, began arguing with him. As the dispute escalated, Rajendra reportedly slapped Nagendra in anger and asked him to leave. Locals intervened and managed to defuse the situation.

Eyewitnesses stated that while leaving, Nagendra threatened to kill Rajendra. About 20 minutes later, the accused returned to the spot. Before Rajendra could react, Nagendra allegedly poured a flammable liquid on him and lit a matchstick.

Rajendra sustained severe burn injuries in the attack. Passersby rushed to his aid, extinguished the flames and shifted him to a hospital.

The injured man was initially admitted to a trauma care centre and later shifted to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police said his condition is now stable.

Following the incident, the accused fled the area. Amboli police have booked him under serious sections of the law and formed teams to search for him in different areas.