Mumbai: Man Killed in Fight Between Two Groups in Chembur, 6 Arrested

At least six people were arrested for allegedly killing a man in a fight between two groups in the Chembur area in Mumbai on Monday (July 22). According to the news agency ANI report, the deceased was identified as Siddharth Kamble (32). According to the police, a fight broke out due to an old rivalry.

"The accused were drunk and two of them had a criminal record. The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said Mumbai RCF Police Station.