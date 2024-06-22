Mumbai: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Tries to Pass It Off as Accident, Arrested after Murder Revealed

Nagpada Police apprehended a 41-year-old man on Friday night for the murder of his live-in partner. Following an argument, the accused stabbed the woman in the stomach but initially made it appear as though she was injured in an accident. When the medical examination revealed the true cause of death, the police registered a murder case and took the accused into custody.

The victim, identified as Aarti Singh (37), resided with the accused, Sirajuddin Jamaluddin Sheikh, also known as Chand (41), on the pavement near Solanki Garden in Nagpada. On June 12, a severe altercation occurred between the two. In a fit of rage, Chand brutally beat Aarti and stabbed her in the stomach, causing serious injuries. Aarti was admitted to Nair Hospital in Agripada, where Chand falsely reported that she was injured during the fight. Aarti succumbed to her injuries on June 20. Initially, the police recorded the case as an accidental death.

However, further medical examinations and police investigations revealed that Aarti had been severely beaten and stabbed with a sharp weapon. Chand had falsely informed the police that she was injured by a nail following their dispute. Subsequently, the police registered a murder case against Chand based on a complaint by Aarti's sister, Rihana Syed (formerly known as Saraswati Sanap). After the case was registered, the police tracked and arrested the accused. The police are still searching for the knife used in the murder, which has not yet been recovered.

Aarti, originally from Amravati, had two daughters there. She moved to Mumbai due to marital issues with her husband and later married Vijay Singh, with whom she had four daughters. For the past year, Aarti had been living with Chand on the pavement in the Foras Road area. Initial medical examinations revealed severe injuries to her stomach and legs, which caused her death.

In 2021, Nagpada Police had previously registered an assault case against Chand.