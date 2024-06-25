Mumbai: Man Seeking Escort Service Falls Prey to Online Fraud, Police Nab Accused From Rajasthan

Kalachowki police have arrested an accused from Rajasthan who was deceiving people by promising call girl services. Investigating officer Rajendra Chavan said that a 28-year-old resident of Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki lodged a complaint under the IT Act on April 30. In his complaint, he stated that while searching for call girls on Google Chrome, he found a number. Upon contacting the number, the person on the other end sent several photos of girls via WhatsApp. The complainant chose one girl, who was quoted at ₹6,000.

Following this, the fraudster provided the complainant with a manager's number and told him to stay in touch with him. The victim even spoke to the girl three times, which increased his trust. The victim transferred a total of ₹61,890 through nine transactions via UPI. The manager had told the victim that the girl would be sent to the Pals Hotel, but after waiting for several hours, when the girl did not arrive, the victim called to demand his money back. The fraudster promised to return the money within half an hour but did not do so. The victim then filed a case at Kalachowki police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police traced the number the fraudster was using to communicate continuously with the victim. They also identified the bank from which the money was withdrawn. Following this, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mohite of Kalachowki police station formed a team and immediately dispatched them to Rajasthan.

The police conducted a raid and arrested Mahendra Nathulal Patidar (24) from Galiyana village in Dungarpur district. During a search of his home, the police seized a total of three mobile phones and nine SIM cards. This village is inhabited by tribals and is known for online fraudsters. The CCTV footage from the bank matched the accused. According to the officer, after scouring a total of 70 hotels in Udaipur city, the accused was finally located.