Mumbai Tata Marathon 2024 Gold Medals Stolen by Workers

Mumbai: Vijay Singh In a shocking incident, workers at the Mumbai Marathon stole 2,200 medals intended for participants in the race. Six people have been arrested in connection with the theft. Vighnesh Pande Tewar (20), Nassir Shaikh (24), Pirmal Balan Gaundar, Gautam Salunkhe (24), Rohit Vijaysingh (23) and Amir Shaikh (26) are the names of the accused.

Police have managed to confiscate 620 medals worth 1.25 lakh from the group. Senior Police Inspector Nitish Tadakhe led the team with Inspector Suresh Mane, PSI Arun Gaikwad, and Kamal Karche.

The medals were stolen from a tent at the Bombay Gymkhana, where they were being stored before the race. The tent was guarded by security guards, but the workers were able to gain access by posing as volunteers.

The workers reportedly believed that the medals were made of gold and were worth a significant amount of money. They are said to have taken the medals in order to sell them for scrap metal.

The police were alerted to the theft after a security guard saw one of the workers carrying a box of medals. The guard stopped the worker and searched the box, finding the medals inside.

The police then searched the workers' homes and found additional boxes of medals. The workers have been charged with theft and are being held in custody.

The Mumbai Marathon is one of the largest marathons in the world, with over 40,000 participants each year. The theft of the medals is a major embarrassment for the organizers of the race.

The police are continuing to investigate the theft and are trying to determine how the workers were able to gain access to the tent.

