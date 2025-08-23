Mumbai Mega Block on August 24, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central Line; Check Details of Western and Harbour Lines

Mumbai Local Train Sunday Megablock: Local train services on the Central and Transharbour lines will be affected during this Sunday megablock, August 24, 2025, to carry out crucial maintenance work such as railway track alignment, overhead equipment wire, signalling, and other. Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) carry out blocks over the weekend to fix problems that occur during weekdays. However, this time, there will be no block in the Western and Harbour lines. The local Mumbai train services on these lines will run at the scheduled times.

Central Line

Local train services from Matunga to Mulund Up and Down slow lines will be disrupted during the block hours between 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday, August 24. Down local trains departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund railway stations and will halt at the Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on Down slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Uo slow local trains will depart from Thane station from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indian Railways to Run 380 Ganpati Special Trains During Ganeshotsav to Ease Passenger Rush; Check List.

Transharbour Line

Local train services between Thane to Vashi, Nerul station on both Up and Down Transharbour line will be disrupted from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday. Up and Down trains will remain suspended between Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations during the given hours.

Down line train service for Vashi, Nerul, Panvel will leave thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane will leave for Panvel, Nerul and Vashi from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

No block on Western and Uran lines this Sunday.