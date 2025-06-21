Mumbai Mega Block on June 22, 2025: Local Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details for Western Line

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Mumbai local train services will be affected on the Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, June 22, 2025, due to a scheduled mega block for the maintenance work. On the Central line, services between Matunga and Mulund (slow lines) will be blocked from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Trains will be diverted via the fast line during this period and may be delayed by about 15 minutes. On the Harbour line, services between Mankhurd and Nerul will remain suspended from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm. Passengers are advised to use alternative routes via the Trans-Harbour and Main lines. Special train services will run on selected routes to ease the disruption. There will be no block on the Trans-Harbour, Uran or Western lines.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm:

Down slow line services departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:14 am and 3:32 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund. These services will then be re-diverted to the Down slow line at Mulund station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow line services departing from Thane between 11:07 am and 3:51 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line at Mulund, running between Mulund and Matunga stations with halts at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion. These trains will then be re-diverted to the Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Mankhurd – Nerul Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:15 am to 4:15 pm:

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:18 am and 3:28 pm, and Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10:37 am and 3:45 pm, will remain cancelled.

However, special services will run between CSMT Mumbai – Mankhurd and Panvel – Nerul/Thane.

During the block period, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Trans-Harbour line or Main line between 10:00 am and 4:30 pm.

TRANSHARBOUR LINE

No Block

URAN LINE

No Block

WESTERN LINE

No Block



