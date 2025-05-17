Mumbai Mega Block on May 18, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected in Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: This Sunday, the Central and Harbour lines will be closed for maintenance work on tracks, overhead wires, and other related works. As a result, many local services will run late, while some trains have been completely cancelled. However, Western Railway has not announced any block on May 18.

Mega Block on Central Line

There will be a mega block on the up and down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan on the Central Railway from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm. Due to this block, down fast/semi-fast local trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 9:34 am to 3:03 pm will be diverted to the down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations. In addition to their respective stops, these trains will also halt at Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva stations and will reach their destinations 10 minutes late.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:28 am to 3:40 pm will be diverted to the up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations and then redirected to the up fast line at Mulund station. These trains will also reach their destinations after a delay of 10 minutes. Similarly, down mail/express trains leaving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted to the fifth line between Thane and Kalyan stations. Likewise, up mail/express trains going to CSMT/Dadar will be diverted to the sixth line between Kalyan and Thane/Vikhroli stations.

Mega Block on Harbour Line

A mega block will be imposed on the up and down Harbour lines between Wadala Road and Mankhurd from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Services on the up and down Harbour lines between Wadala Road and Mankhurd stations will remain suspended during the block period. Local trains from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 9:40 am to 3:28 pm have been cancelled. Similarly, trains from CSMT towards Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10:14 am to 3:54 pm have been cancelled. During this block, special local trains will be run on the Panvel–Mankhurd–Panvel route. Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel on the Trans Harbour Line/Main line from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.