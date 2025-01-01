Mumbai Metro 3 Colaba-Seepz Line Tunnel Linking Vidhan Bhavan to Mantralaya Reaches 25% Milestone, Set to Complete by June 2025

Over 25 percent of the tunnel work for the Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 line, connecting Vidhan Bhavan Metro station to Mantralaya, has been completed. The project, being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, is expected to be finished by June 2025. This new tunnel will link the Vidhan Bhavan station with the Mantralaya building and the upcoming administrative building of Vidhan Bhavan.

The second phase of the Metro 3 line, connecting BKC to Cuffe Parade, is set to enter passenger service by June. To align with this, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is working to complete the subway project before the monsoon and launch it alongside the second phase of Metro 3. Construction of the subway began in December 2022, with an initial completion target of December 2023. However, work progressed slowly due to security clearances in sensitive areas like Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan. With the pace now accelerated, the subway is being tunnelled using the New Australian Tunnel system. Additionally, the second pile has been completed, and MMRC aims to finish the remaining work by June.

Project Specifications

Breadth: 5.2 meters

Length of Subway: 306 meters

Cost: Rs 100 crore

Advantages of the Subway