Mumbai metro Line 2A and Line 7 to be operational soon

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is constructing two advanced metro corridors. According to sources, work is being done on line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar and on line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East.

In a few days, Mumbai will get another metro line to facilitate the movement of people traveling in the western suburbs of the city. The corridor connecting Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova - about eight years after the city got its first elevated metro route - two additional routes will be operational soon.

According to sources, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a 35 km stretch of two elevated metro corridors. This includes Line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East.

The project has received a green signal from the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner (CMRS). CMRS began investigating both routes on February 20 and gave the green signal for commercial operation. The CMRS carried out one or two inspections and also notified the MMRDA of the necessary errors or corrections which the MMRDA claimed to have corrected.

Two new metro lines, 2A and 7, will run parallel to the east and west sides of the suburbs. Once the entire 35 km corridor is operational, it will be possible to travel from Dahisar to Ghatkopar by Metro without leaving the metro station.

It is planned to run both the routes in two phases. In the first phase of the project, Corridor 2A and 7 will include 18 stations. The two lines will be connected to each other.