Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sets New Benchmark, Drives Push for Underground Expansion in Delhi Metro

The success of the underground Metro 3 (Aqua Line) has sparked increasing demand for future Delhi Metro corridors to be constructed below ground. This update emerged during a presentation focused on the planning and execution of India’s first fully underground metro system connecting Colaba and SEEPZ. The project’s achievements have set a benchmark for future infrastructure designs, highlighting the benefits of reduced land acquisition, minimal surface disruption, and improved urban aesthetics. Officials stated that the model demonstrates the feasibility of dense-city underground transit, inspiring similar upcoming metro proposals to follow the same development pattern.

Ashwini Bhide, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, noted that large-scale initiatives like the Metro and Coastal Road are essential for improving mobility in metropolitan regions. She explained that the initial challenges—ranging from legal approvals and environmental clearances to technical complexities and public apprehension—were resolved systematically. Transparent communication, collaborative efforts between multiple agencies, careful planning, and public engagement played key roles in addressing concerns and maintaining clarity throughout the construction phase.

Bhide delivered these remarks during the Late BG Deshmukh Memorial Lecture hosted by the Maharashtra Chapter of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA). The event also saw the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, who attended as the chief guest. Former Chief Secretary and IIPA President Swadhin Kshatriya was also present at the programme. The platform served as an opportunity for senior administrators and experts to reflect on Mumbai’s infrastructure transformation and the administrative planning required to implement such long-term and high-investment developmental projects.

She described Metro 3 as not just a technological milestone, but an example of effective social management. Despite construction continuing for years across busy residential, commercial, and heritage areas, public cooperation remained strong due to consistent outreach and frequent progress communication through digital platforms. According to Bhide, the project maintained rigorous safety standards and high-quality execution, ensuring zero major accidents. She added that Mumbai’s growing population and limited geographical space make modern integrated transport systems—such as underground transit and coastal connectivity corridors—critical to easing congestion and strengthening economic efficiency.

Bhide further stated that several landmark projects, including Atal Setu, the Marine Drive–Bandra Worli Sea Link Coastal Road corridor, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, have already been completed. She also highlighted ongoing works such as the Bandra-Versova connector, Versova-Dahisar-Bhayandar-Virar Coastal Road, Western Express Highway–Samruddhi Mahamarg Link, Borivali-Thane tunnel, Goregaon-Mulund link, and the Orange Gate–Marine Drive underground tunnel. Future plans include the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor and development of the Vadhavan Port. Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal remarked that constructing an underground metro in Mumbai is an exceptional achievement and significantly elevates public transport standards.