Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: Aqua Line Integrates with ONDC, Enables Easy QR Ticket Booking via Seven Apps

Now that the Mumbai Metro Line 3, popularly referred to as the Aqua Line, is available on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform, passengers can easily purchase tickets using QR codes via a number of apps. Now, travellers may purchase tickets quickly via EaseMyTrip, RedBus, OneTicket, Tummoc, Yatri – City Travel Guide, Highway Delite, and Miles & Kilometres (through Telegram). The official Mumbai Metro Line 3 account on X made the announcement on Thursday. With only a few clicks and a variety of partner platforms, the update demonstrated how simple it is to travel across Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7.

Mumbai Metro Line 3’s X handle posted, “Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) is now on ONDC! Book QR tickets instantly via: EaseMyTrip | RedBus | OneTicket | Tummoc | Yatri – City Travel Guide | Highway Delite | Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram) One network. Many apps. Travel across Lines 1, 2A, 3 & 7 in a few taps.”

Mumbai Metro Line 3—also referred to as the Aqua Line—is the city's first completely underground metro line. In contrast, Line 1 follows the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route, and Line 2A is an elevated 18.6-kilometre section that connects Dahisar East and Andheri West. Another elevated route that runs 16.5 km from Dahisar East to Andheri East is the Mumbai Metro Line 7, popularly referred to as the Red Line. The goal of the ONDC integration is to streamline and standardise metro transit along these important city routes.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Wednesday implemented paper ticketing based on QR codes on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 in an effort to improve commuter convenience and expedite fare collection. The official introduction of the new system at Belapur Metro Station marked a significant advancement in CIDCO's goal of deploying a Common Mobility Solution throughout the area's transit system.

In the presence of senior officials, including Santosh Ombase, CIDCO's Superintending Engineer (Metro); Milind Raorane, CIDCO's General Manager (Operations & Maintenance); Harish Gupta, Executive Director, Maha Metro; and other CIDCO representatives, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, launched the QR ticketing initiative.