Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: CM Launches Common Mobility Card – Here's How to Use It

Underground metro tickets can now be purchased using a single unified card. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) can now be used for this purpose, and it can also be used to buy tickets for BEST buses. Starting today, Wednesday at 11 AM, this card will be valid for travel. Mumbai Metro Line 3, which operates between Aarey-JVLR, BKC, and Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka), is India’s only 100% underground corridor and serves an average of 45,000 commuters daily. These commuters will now be able to buy tickets using the NCMC card.

To facilitate this, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC), which developed this corridor, has launched the RuPay NCMC card in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the State Bank of India (SBI). This new service will enable commuters to travel more easily and avoid queues at ticket counters, as stated by MMRC. The card can be topped up and used instead of cash to purchase tickets. It is valid not only on Metro Line 3 but also on Metro Lines 2A, 7, and Line 1. It is available at any Metro Line 3 station and also at SBI branches.

While the card itself is free of cost, users must top it up with a mandatory balance of ₹100 to ₹2,000 to activate it.

The card was inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and MMRC’s Managing Director Ashwini Bhide along with Director (Systems) Rajeev.